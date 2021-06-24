NOPD announces significant violent crime arrests and clearances in mid-June

My Photo Journeys/Flickr

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The following are noteworthy arrests or clearances obtained through warrants or exceptions secured by the NOPD between June 13 and 19, 2021:

Homicide

• On June 17, the NOPD arrested Darryl Thomas (shown, black man, DOB: 01-14-1962) for second-degree murder in connection with a nighttime killing in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on June 16, 2021.

Shootings

• On June 16, investigators with the New Orleans Police Department's First District secured an arrest warrant for Floyd Maurice Simon (pictured, black man, DOB: 08-09-1992) on charges of aggravated battery by shooting and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On June 6, the 9800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard was the scene of an incident. Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

• On June 15, the Violent Offender Warrant Squad of the New Orleans Police Department and the United States Marshals arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male (not seen) for principal to aggravated battery by shooting. On May 2, an incident happened at Vixen and Gallinghouse streets.

• On June 14, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department's Fourth District acquired an arrest warrant for Cale "Slim" Moore (shown, black man, DOB: 12-17-2001) on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

On June 1, an event happened in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive. Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

Armed Robbery

• On June 18, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department's Fifth District secured an arrest warrant for Dantrell McKnight (not pictured, black man, DOB: 03-13-2000) on a charge of armed robbery.

On June 18, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Agriculture Street. Anyone with information on McKnight's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

• On June 15, detectives from the NOPD's First and Second Districts, along with members of the Violent Offender Warrant Squad, arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male for two counts of armed robbery and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile—illegal carrying of a firearm while committing a violent crime or while in possession of or distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

