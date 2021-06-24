Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

NOPD announces significant violent crime arrests and clearances in mid-June

Posted by 
Jean-Baptiste Dickens
Jean-Baptiste Dickens
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n93Kv_0adg2frs00
My Photo Journeys/Flickr

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The following are noteworthy arrests or clearances obtained through warrants or exceptions secured by the NOPD between June 13 and 19, 2021:

Homicide

• On June 17, the NOPD arrested Darryl Thomas (shown, black man, DOB: 01-14-1962) for second-degree murder in connection with a nighttime killing in the 1600 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on June 16, 2021.

Shootings

• On June 16, investigators with the New Orleans Police Department's First District secured an arrest warrant for Floyd Maurice Simon (pictured, black man, DOB: 08-09-1992) on charges of aggravated battery by shooting and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On June 6, the 9800 block of Parc Brittany Boulevard was the scene of an incident. Anyone with information on Simon's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

• On June 15, the Violent Offender Warrant Squad of the New Orleans Police Department and the United States Marshals arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male (not seen) for principal to aggravated battery by shooting. On May 2, an incident happened at Vixen and Gallinghouse streets.

• On June 14, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department's Fourth District acquired an arrest warrant for Cale "Slim" Moore (shown, black man, DOB: 12-17-2001) on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

On June 1, an event happened in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive. Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6040 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

Armed Robbery

• On June 18, detectives with the New Orleans Police Department's Fifth District secured an arrest warrant for Dantrell McKnight (not pictured, black man, DOB: 03-13-2000) on a charge of armed robbery.

On June 18, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Agriculture Street. Anyone with information on McKnight's whereabouts is requested to call 504-658-6050 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 to remain anonymous.

• On June 15, detectives from the NOPD's First and Second Districts, along with members of the Violent Offender Warrant Squad, arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male for two counts of armed robbery and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile—illegal carrying of a firearm while committing a violent crime or while in possession of or distributing a controlled dangerous substance.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

New Orleans, LA
38
Followers
22
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

French, English but All-American

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nopd#Vixen#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

Overdosed, a heroin buyer died and distributor was imprisoned

NEW ORLEANS, LA — A heroin distributor was imprisoned after causing a buyer's death. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced Jaron Bias, a New Orleans age 29, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information, charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau if Investigation began the investigation of Bias in August 2017. They learned that Bias was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.