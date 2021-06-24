Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Holt; Wheeler The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Holt County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Wheeler County in north central Nebraska * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1027 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atkinson, or 14 miles west of O`Neill, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include O`neill, O`Neill, Atkinson, Chambers, Page, Amelia, Inman, Emmet and Opportunity. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 281 and 325. Highway 281 between mile markers 155 and 197. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
City
Inman, NE
City
Emmet, NE
City
Atkinson, NE
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Holt Wheeler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California responds to transgender laws, bans state travel Florida, 4 other states

California is adding five more states to a list of places where state-funded travel will be banned, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced on Monday. The ban is in response to Republican-led measures in states that have passed or are pursuing measures that restrict health care access for transgender individuals or require transgender school students to participate in sports aligned with their sex rather than gender identity.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...