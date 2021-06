Over the last week, Cook Children’s Medical Center has seen 55 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is typically seen in the fall and winter months, and experts are stumped about the reasoning for a summer outbreak. Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s, says she doesn’t know just yet why this outbreak is happening in June, but she does know it is tied to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the medical center didn’t have any cases of RSV this past winter, and experts tie that to the global pandemic as well.