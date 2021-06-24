Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Out Now: ‘Baba Is You’, ‘Unmaze’, ‘Monster Lord 2: Destiny’, ‘Infinite Tanks WW2’, ‘Alchemy Stars: Aurora Blast’, ‘Path of Slime’, ‘Adventure To Fate Future Arena’, ‘Componut’ and More

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach and every day new mobile games are hitting the App Store, and so each week we put together a big old list of all the best new releases of the past seven days. Back in the day the App Store would showcase the same games for a week, and then refresh those features each Thursday. Because of that developers got into the habit of releasing their games throughout Wednesday or very early Thursday in order to hopefully get one of those coveted features spots. Nowadays the App Store refreshes constantly, so the need for everyone to release all on the same day has diminished. Still, we’ve kept our weekly Wednesday night format as for years that’s the time people knew to check TouchArcade for the list of new games. And so without further ado please check out the full list of this week’s new games below, and let us know in the comments section which games you’ll be picking up!

toucharcade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Ww2#Fates#Unmaze#Aurora Blast#The App Store#Toucharcade#Lock#Fresh Candy Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesTouchArcade

Alchemy Stars: Aurora Blast

Main Theme Chase the Light in this Thrilling New Adventure! A revolutionary line strategy RPG that pushes the genre to n…. Main Theme Chase the Light in this Thrilling New Adventure! A revolutionary line strategy RPG that pushes the genre to new heights！ Magnificent Stories Full of Fantasy and Adventure Discover a riveting world brimming with magic and technology. The light of the Aurora streaks across the stratosphere... Follow its radiant glow to the limits of the skies above and beyond the outer stretches of the universe. Our journey begins now! Astra, where the Aurorians and Caelestites have lived since the beginning of time. The hundred years of peace has been disrupted with the sudden appearance and invasion by dark creatures known as Eclipsites, controlled by a mysterious organization from the shadows. The Caelestites have all but perished at the hands of the Eclipsites... As the sole survivor, you endure countless hardships and began a long and tortuous life of exile, deep underground. 17 years later, by chance, you were discovered by an Aurorian who brought you back up to the surface, where the Light shines brightly... The reality that cannot be reversed... your newfound bonds with Aurorians... responsibilities that are all yours to shoulder. Command the Colossus, a relic from your ancient civilization, and soar through the sacred cities and harsh deserts. Find the Light alongside your loyal band of allies and friends, all with their own distinct personalities. The time has come to lead the Light and create your own story, and become the shining hope for the future of the world! Breathtaking Art Style and Graphics Our team of 150+ talented artists have proudly illustrated each and every Aurorian character with extensive detail. Watch the characters come to life through exciting battle animations and breathtaking concept designs. World-Class Voiceover Talents Immerse yourself in a captivating fantasy world, with the finest voiceover cast bringing each beloved character to life in the fantasy world of Aurora. Unique Characters, Bursting With Personality Vice: Member of the Illumina Federation. Gentle, intelligent, diligent, and enthusiastic. Carleen: Lumo Gardens Captain. Born into a noble family, she possesses a strong sense of justice. Istvan: Leader of Umbraton. Easygoing yet decisive. Loyalty is of the utmost importance to him. Kleken: The notorious trickster of Umbraton. Capable of lying without batting an eye. Sinsa: The blunt and energetic leader of the Rediesel Wrench. He lives a carefree life with his many comrades. Bethlehem: The ruler of Northland, possessing the composure to handle any matter with grace. Innovative Strategic Gameplay Original turn-based combat—master elemental attributes to draw the optimal plan of attack. Optional auto-combat mode is available as well. Approachable gameplay for even the most casual of gamers. Official Links Website: https://www.alchemystars.com/us Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlchemyStarsUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlchemyStarsUS.
Video GamesNME

Monster Hunter Stories 2 hands-on – less hunting, more monsters

The Monster Hunter series is the very definition of a cult favourite. Ever since the series debuted way back in 2004 – initially gracing the PS2 before really finding an audience on handhelds such as the PSP and 3DS – it is perhaps rivalled only by the Dark Souls games for having a fan base that exuberantly adores it, while often leaving outsiders cold.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Adventure To Fate Future Arena

Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibl…. Adventure To Fate : Future Arena - is an JRPG style arena based dungeon crawler game -Tons of character creation possibles (12 Classes, 30+ Pets, 6 Professions) -500+ items to loot, craft, buy and find. -200+ unique monsters to fight. -Fully accessible to the blind using Voiceover! The Future Arena Arise Champion! We have invited the greatest warriors throughout time to compete in an epic challenge! Welcome to the Tournament of Fate! This tournament will challenge your spirit, test your skills, and leave your life to the fates, but you fight not only for honor but for rewards and riches beyond your wildest dreams! - Customize Your Hero - 12 Classes - Mercenary, Assassin, Cultist, Savage, Priestess, Ranger, Mutant, Illusionist, Alien, Time Guardian, Zombie, Arcane Archer 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 30+ Pets to accompany you in battle Leveling system that goes up to 27 levels - Crafting System - 6 Professions - Weaponsmith, Armorsmith, Leatherworker, Tailor, Jeweler, Alchemist 250+ Items to craft 30+ Materials to work with Share Items between characters using the Account Vault. - Explore Time - 10 Themed Arenas from the Past and Future (Sewers, Ruins, Crypt, Frozen Wastelands, Earth Core) Choose A Reward - Randomized rewards for unlimited replayability! Each area has its own unique enemies, spells, shops, treasures, items and much more! - In Depth Stat & Skill System - Featuring 250+ Spells/Skills Damaging skills - These are direct physical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging spells - These are direct magical attacks that damage the enemy Damaging All spells (AOE) - These are direct magical attacks that damage ALL enemies Summoning spells - Allows certain enemies to summon others to help Healing HP spells - These are spells that heal the casters life/hitpoints (HP) Healing SP spells - These are spells that heal the casters skill points (SP) Buffing skills - A skill that user casts on itself to raise some stats Debuffing skills - A skill the caster casts on enemies to lower some stats Mimicking skills - Use the enemies skills against them Taunts - Enemies you must attack first Death Spawns - Enemies that spawn others upon death Confusing Skills - Enemies that are confused might attack themselves or other monsters - Endless Loot & Treasures - 500+ unique items 12 equipment slots to to fully customize your characters - (Weapon, Shield, Helmet, Chest, Gloves, Legs, Boots, Belt, Bracelet, Necklace, 2x Rings) Randomized drops on all monsters Item rarity color system (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary) *Share* all your items with the Account Vault System. - Other Features - Game Center Leaderboard enabled. Indie created game built for the people! 100s of hours of game play between all classes! Autosave feature - Easy to pick up and play at any time! Unlimited character slots so you can try every combination possible. Retro Pixel Art. 8Bit sound/music. Library system that explains general game, character, skills and combat systems. Fully accessible for the vision impaired using Voice Over! Thanks for taking a look!
Video GamesTouchArcade

Monster Lord 2

Monster Lord 2: Destiny is an open-world D&D RPG that combines turn-based SLG. [Introduction] Player acts a monster tam…. Monster Lord 2: Destiny is an open-world D&D RPG that combines turn-based SLG. [Introduction] Player acts a monster tamer, living in the Ufatall continent. As time elpased, various unusual events happen. Player have to investigate the truth. ◆ Tame wild monsters Player will be able to capture any monster he wants in the battle. After that, the new monster could be sold to shop or could be developed to join a team. ◆ Develop your monsters There are about 100 various monsters in the world. Each one of them has his own attributess trend, elements and skills. ◆ Learn skills & magic Player can upgrade skills or magic of a monster to make him stronger. ◆ Build the team Build a powerful team to make you survive in the journey. ◆ Live in the village Interact with NPCs in the village. You can accept guild quests, purchase items, train monsters, gamble...etc. ◆ Adventure in the dungeon Sometimes, you have to explore in the dungeon. There are powerful monsters or treasure chests waiting for you. Official Website: http://fstoke.me/ml2 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/app.monster.lord.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The official Destiny toaster is real and you can order one now

In June 2020, Bungie told Destiny 2 players that if they raised at least $777,777.77 (the studio really likes the number seven) during its Gaming Community Expo livestream, it would maybe—maybe—make an official Destiny Toaster. The community responded, raising more than $800,000 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital during Bungie's block, and now the developer is holding up its end of the deal.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Godzilla Battle Line is a new fighting strategy game based on the Toho monster, out now on mobile

Toho Games has launched its fighting strategy game Godzilla Battle Line for iOS and Android devices after the number of pre-registrations hit 250,000. The initial announcement of Godzilla Battle Line came in the form of three mobile games Toho was releasing to coincide with the recent release of Godzilla vs. Kong in cinemas. The first was Run Godzilla, a game where you raise kaiju and train them before sending them out into the world. The second was Godzilla Destruction, where you play as the King of the Monsters himself and level cities on your path of destruction.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Alchemy Stars: The futuristic fantasy game is now available on Android and iOS

The long-awaited revolutionary strategy mobile RPG – Alchemy Stars is now available for mobile devices. The game is currently available in English, Japanese, and Korean languages. Those players who pre-registered are qualified to get tons of milestone rewards to help you kickstart your adventures in the game. Alchemy Stars is...
Video GamesSiliconera

You Can Now Make Tsukino Palico Armor From MH Stories 2 in Monster Hunter Rise

Capcom has added a new event quest to Monster Hunter Rise, and with it, a new layered armor set that makes your Palico look like Tsukino from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The crafting materials required to make the layered armor can be earned by completing the new low-rank event quest. As with previous events, the quest is downloadable via Senri the Mailman.
Video Gamesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Review – Two Paths Chosen in IDW’s The High Republic Adventures #5

The High Republic Adventures continue, with the Jedi and Nihil headed toward another conflict. While the Padawans search for their new friend Zeen, she’s gone looking for her lost friend Krix, who’s joined the ranks of the Nihil. Krix is still uncertain he’s on the right path and his inundated fear of the Jedi drives him to the Nihil leader Marchion Ro. Meanwhile, Master Yoda and the other Jedi may have learned a small part of the Nihil’s masterplan to destroy the Jedi and unleash chaos on the galaxy. SPOILERS AHEAD….
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Astria Ascending – The Fated Eight is Out on September 30

A new trailer for Astria Ascending – The Fated Eight has been revealed at the Nintendo Direct, which showcases a bunch of combat details as well as a release date. Check out the trailer for more details. Astria Ascending – The Fated Eight is a JRPG where players control a...
Video Gamesdroidgamers.com

Innovative Puzzler Baba Is You Out Now for Android

Baba Is You is a weird, engaging, head-scratching puzzler that takes the puzzling rulebook, rips it up, sticks it back together again and then rips it up a second time. And you can grab it right now from the Google Play Store. The game sees you shuffling words around to...
Video Gamesdestinynewshub.com

Destiny 2 Should Learn From Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass Plan

During E3 2021, we got a good look at some of the stuff coming to Halo Infinite. There’s a multiplayer mode that’s available to everyone, not just those who own the main game, and it’s got a pretty fantastic battle pass system. Essentially, the battle pass is live for a season, but you can also progress it and complete it once that season is over. This is a huge difference to Destiny 2 in that you must finish a season pass before the end of the season, otherwise everything you haven’t unlocked will be gone forever. Most Guardians agree that it’s time for a change.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Marvel Future Revolution Gets New Trailer Showing Star-Lord’s Costumes

Marvel released another brand new trailer of the upcoming “AAA” open-world mobile game Marvel Future Revolution developed by Netmarble. The trailer is, as usual, very brief, but it provides a look at one of the game’s most publicized features, which is character customization. Here we take a look at the costumes Star-Lord can wear and some of the color variations.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Alchemy Stars tier list - The best characters ranked

Below you'll find an Alchemy Stars tier list that we've put together. To help you decide which characters are the best for your team, we've divided them based on their element. It's been only a few days since Alchemy Stars had its global release on both Android and iOS. But...
Video GamesForbes

Does Gambit Have A Future In ‘Destiny 2’?

There’s a common meme which shows a child playing with a parent in the water, while a different child flounders nearby. Another frame shows a skeleton, sunken completely to the bottom. The parent is Bungie, the happy child is PvE, the floundering child is PvP, and the skeleton? Well, these...
Video GamesGamespot

Free Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin arrives on July 9, but Switch owners can sample a portion of the game right now. Capcom has released a free demo of Monster Hunter Stories 2 on the Nintendo eShop, and any progress you make in it can be carried over to the full game once it releases.