Young mountain lion released in California

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife officials have released a young female mountain lion into the mountains of Orange County California after it was rehabilitated at the San Diego Humane Society. (June 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/edc20542096f41249cd05cf918eed9f1.

