RISON – There were 15 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus reported in Cleveland County over the past week, matching the highest weekly total in more than three months. Cleveland County Health Officer Dr. Mark Attwood reported Tuesday night that there were 15 new cases of the virus reported between Wednesday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 29. The last time the county had that many cases within a week’s period of time was back on March 9 when 15 cases were reported.