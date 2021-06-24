Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

Reality TV star Jazz Jennings has opened up about her binge eating disorder, and her mental health journey, after gaining almost 100 pounds. Jazz Jennings got very candid about her relationship with her body, and mental health, in a new Instagram post. The reality TV and YouTube star opened up about her binge-eating disorder, and her weight gain over the past two years, telling fans she was “committed toward bettering” herself. “As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities,” she wrote in the caption of her June 18 post.