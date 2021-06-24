Cancel
Cancer

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Says He's Undergoing Chemotherapy for Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

By Chris Willman
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the morning, Hoppus had alarmed fans with a photo he posted on Instagram, and then quickly deleted, of himself sitting in what appeared to be a hospital room with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.” Many hours later, the 49-year-old rocker put a stop to the guessing game with a text statement that made explicit exactly what he’s been going through, and for how long.

