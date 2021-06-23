Cancel
Eau Claire, WI

Express split home doubleheader with Huskies

By Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

The Eau Claire Express split a doubleheader with the Duluth Huskies on Wednesday at Carson Park, falling in the opener 4-0 before prevailing in the nightcap 7-4. Eau Claire scored the first seven runs of the game in its win, with Duluth adding a pair each in the eighth and ninth. Ryan Lin-Peistrup opened the scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Express added three more in the third on walks from Zach Lechnir and Lin-Peistrup and an RBI putout from Alejandro Macario.

