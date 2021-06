SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A 5 On Your Side photojournalist got a suspicious text message on his phone, so he brought it to the Verify team to find out whether it was real. The message read: "From the Secretary of State, Jesse White, you are required to update your drivers license." The text included a link to a website that uses the Illinois Secretary of State seal, the name of the real Secretary of State's website, and official-looking forms.