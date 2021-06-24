10 Things You Didn’t Know about Merrick Hanna

Merrick Hanna was only 12 when the world fell in love with him. He competed on the twelfth season of “America’s Got Talent,” and he blew everyone away with his sheer talent and his ability to dance and perform. He is adorable, and he’s managed to change his life over the course of one audition. It’s been a lovely situation for him, and we cannot wait to see what he continues to do with his life. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented preteen who went for it.