Islanders fans throw beer on ice after OT win: ‘This is dangerous’

By Mark Fischer
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders nearly got knocked out — by their own fans. After Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier scored in overtime Wednesday to force a Game 7 in the semifinal against Tampa Bay, fans threw beer cans, water bottles and rally towels onto the Nassau Coliseum ice as their favorite players celebrated.

nypost.com
NHLNew York Post

Clark Gillies’ inspiration for beer-crushing Islanders moment

Clark Gillies had some great moments during his playing time with the New York Islanders – and he is still making an impact on the team. During Game 4 in the second round at Nassau Coliseum, Gillies was put on the scoreboard in the midst of a 1-1 contest. The 67-year-old stole the show.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: Three Takeaways from Dramatic Game Six OT Win

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during the first overtime period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on June 23, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders Rally to Force Game 7 After Beauvillier OT Heroics

The New York Islanders overcame the odds in Game 6, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a thrilling overtime victory. Anthony Beauvillier was the overtime hero, forcing a turnover in the Lightning zone and beating Andrei Vasilevskiy glove side to send Nassau Coliseum into a frenzy. “It feels amazing,...
NHLNew York Post

Islanders stay alive with thrilling Game 6 OT win over Lightning

For the Islanders, there’s still a tomorrow. Intercepting a Lightning turnover just over a minute into overtime Wednesday night, Anthony Beauvillier blasted the puck from the slot, immediately dropped to his knees and slid into a dog pile of a celebration as the Islanders stole a 3-2 win in Game 6 of their Stanley Cup semifinal at Nassau Coliseum — the historic arena that can still hang on to its hopes of hosting its first Cup final series since 1984.
NHLchatsports.com

Game 7 is for Islanders fans

New York Islanders, Andy Greene, Travis Zajac, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Beauvillier, Barry Trotz, Matt Martin, Kyle Palmieri, Boomer Esiason. Islanders fans before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals against the Lightning at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett. This...
NHLwmleader.com

Islanders and their fans still can dream after this classic

In the moment, you are never sure what to do as a fan. You are never quite certain how to act, and react, how to express the joy bursting inside of you. You are filled with something beyond bliss. In a flash, a wonderful hockey flash, there is a puck slipping behind a stubborn and stingy Tampa Bay Lightning goalie named Andrei Vasilevskiy.
NHLSun-Journal

NHL roundup: Islanders rally for OT win to set up a Game 7

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series. Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two...
NHLNHL

Islanders focus on Game 7 of Semifinals after stirring win

Would reach Stanley Cup Final for first time since 1984 with victory against Lightning. The New York Islanders reveled in the moment following their 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Semifinals on Wednesday but already were looking ahead to the next moment by Thursday morning.
NHLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

Bolts fans confident after Islanders force Game 7

TAMPA, Fla — After a tough overtime loss last night, the Lightning are headed into game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals. Whoever wins will head to the Stanley Cup Final. Local fans and business owners are confident that the Bolts are heading back to defend their title. Christopher Golyghtly...
NHLYardbarker

The Upside for Canadiens of Facing Lighting in Stanley Cup Final

Maybe Kucherov did get injured in Game 6 against the New York Islanders, maybe not. Regardless, he returned for the series clincher, meaning the Canadiens should expect an even more potent offense than the one that scored 180 goals during the regular season, compared to 158 by the Habs. There...
NHLNew York Post

Denis Potvin, jersey-throwing fan save Islanders’ Game 5 watch party

The Islanders hosted a watch party during Game 5 of their NHL semifinal series against the Lightning. While there was not much worth watching — the Islanders were stomped by the Lightning 8-0 — there were some highlights. As the Lightning piled on the goals, one Islanders fan went viral...
NHLdobberhockey.com

Geek of the Week: Stanley Cup Preview

When the final buzzer sounded Friday night in the Amalie Arena, the final matchup was solidified. This unique, one-of-a-kind season will come down to an all-Atlantic Division showdown to decide the fate of Lord Stanley's Cup. On one side, you have the reigning, defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That one comes as no shock, as the Bolts are one of the thoroughbreds of this league, and have been for some time now. And matching up with them is none other than….the Montreal Canadiens? Well, most of us didn't see that one coming. The "bleu, blanc et rouge" have played the underdog role in each of their first three series, yet each time they have answered the Bell (pun intended). Despite beating the odds three straight times, the Habs will be coming into this cup final as the underdog yet again.
NHLtheScore

Ranking the best goalies through Round 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

With the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the books, theScore counts down the top players of the postseason in all three positional groups. Players on eliminated teams are eligible for this list, as these rankings are explicitly based on cumulative performances from the first three rounds. Forwards...