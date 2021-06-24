Tampa Bay Rays | Red Sox vs. Rays Highlights - Brandon Lowe drives in three in 8-2 win vs. Red Sox

After his last start, Garrett Richards spoke about the league’s crackdown, leading to the impression that he may be affected by the lack of sticky stuff being used now by pitchers. It’s impossible to say for what is causing his recent struggles, and he was getting hit around even before the crackdown, albeit still with solid results. But whatever’s going on, Richards does not have it right now. The veteran struggled once again on Wednesday, this time failing to even make it through two, burying the Red Sox in a whole from which they could not climb.