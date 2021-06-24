Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz County, CA

Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County closed due to shooting investigation

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLLDo_0adfzgkq00

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has closed a section of Highway 129 as deputies investigate a shooting.

The road is closed between Rogge Lane and Murphy Road, and the Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office expects the highway to reopen in several hours.

The post Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County closed due to shooting investigation appeared first on KION546 .

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
1
Followers
309
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops come under fire in Syria after weekend airstrikes

U.S. forces in Syria came under fire on Monday, a day after the Pentagon launched airstrikes on Iran-backed militia groups on the Iraq-Syria border. Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, confirmed the attack on Twitter, saying it occurred around 7:44 p.m. local time in Syria. No injuries were reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Trump faces legal and political peril

Former President Trump ’s attempts to remain politically powerful and position himself as a viable 2024 candidate could hit a big hurdle. Prosecutors in New York look to be on the brink of leveling criminal charges against the Trump Organization, according to recent reports from The New York Times and The Washington Post.