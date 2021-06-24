Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County closed due to shooting investigation

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has closed a section of Highway 129 as deputies investigate a shooting.

The road is closed between Rogge Lane and Murphy Road, and the Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.

One person was injured in the shooting and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office expects the highway to reopen in several hours.

