Milwaukee Bucks | Trae Young (48 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

After all of the Playoff disappointments over the years, it is incredible that the Milwaukee Bucks will be opening up the Eastern Conference Finals at home for the second time in three years. I think I speak for all of us when I say hopefully, this year’s series ends up a little differently than the last time they were here. The Bucks open Game One as heavy favorites, listed at -300 (you might see some variation on that based on the Sportsbook) and the Hawks are at +250. That means you’d have to bet $300 on Milwaukee to win $100, while betting a hundo on the Hawks nets you $250 profit.