Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

After a two-goal substitute performance Wednesday evening, Luke Haakenson has been named to the Major League Soccer team of week nine. The second-year player spent the entirety of his rookie year on loan with Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship, but has accumulated 132 substitute minutes this season, and scored his first two Major League Soccer goals to spark and then complete a come-from-behind victory over Toronto FC. Haakenson had one other shot on target, completed 1/3 passes, and made two tackles in 38 minutes on the pitch (including stoppage time), his longest appearance so far at the MLS level.