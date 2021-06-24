Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Evening Briefing: Britney Spears asks court to terminate conservatorship; LA City Council orders reevaluation of potential homeless housing sites; President Biden announces gun violence strategy

By Jared Gilkerson, Paco Ramos-Moreno
spectrumnews1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The tropical moisture that sparked thunderstorm activity across portions of Southern California Wednesday will move east Thursday, leading to calmer conditions. Low clouds and fog return to...

spectrumnews1.com
