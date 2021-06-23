Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Bird, ID

Saddle bronc pays out White Bird Rodeo’s top prize

idahocountyfreepress.com
 11 days ago

WHITE BIRD — This year’s top prize at the 32nd Annual White Bird Rodeo was nearly $850, and it went to Joseph McKay, who made short work of his saddle bronc entry last Friday night, June 18. A handful of other events cracked $500, with Colin Wolfe ($561, steer wrestling), Tyler Smith ($586, bareback riding), Kelsey Felton and heeler ($515 each, team roping), Tegan Nevarz ($523, ranch bronc riding), and Mossy Waite ($544, bull riding) all striking paydirt.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Bird, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Bird#Saddle#Steer Wrestling#White Bird Rodeo#Morgan Moser#The Free Press#Icarodeo Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...