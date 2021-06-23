Saddle bronc pays out White Bird Rodeo’s top prize
WHITE BIRD — This year's top prize at the 32nd Annual White Bird Rodeo was nearly $850, and it went to Joseph McKay, who made short work of his saddle bronc entry last Friday night, June 18. A handful of other events cracked $500, with Colin Wolfe ($561, steer wrestling), Tyler Smith ($586, bareback riding), Kelsey Felton and heeler ($515 each, team roping), Tegan Nevarz ($523, ranch bronc riding), and Mossy Waite ($544, bull riding) all striking paydirt.