Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Tech to host Mississippi State in

Magic 106.5
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host Mississippi State in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge on Saturday, January 29 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are 5-3 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after earning a 76-71 win over LSU last season in Baton Rouge. TTU is 2-0 against Mississippi State in program history and will be hosting the Bulldogs in Lubbock for the first time. The two programs have not met in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

www.magic1065.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Fayetteville, TX
State
Louisiana State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Mississippi College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Oklahoma State#The Red Raiders#Ttu#Espn2#Espnu#Covid#Nit Championship#Gonzaga#Texas Tech 76#Lsu 71#Baton Rouge#Texas Tech 67#Texas Tech 70#Lsu 64#Texas Tech 68#Texas Tech 46#Auburn 44#Texas Tech 64#Tcu Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Sports
Related
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...