Midway Project receives National Arts Grant
The following article is reprinted with permission from Rebecca Beasley with The Clayton Record newspaper. Progress is being made to return the historic Rosenwald School in Midway, also known as the Old Merritt School, as a vital part of the community. Now referred to as the Merritt Community Complex, the building is being renovated and restored to serve as a multi-purpose center in which a medical center and mini pharmacy will be located.www.unionspringsherald.com