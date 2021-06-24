Smorgasburg L.A. returns July 4 with a slew of new vendors

Singapore's unofficial national dish, Hainanese Chicken Rice, begins with a whole chicken that is poached or steamed, then shocked in an ice bath to stop the cooking process and prevent the chicken from drying out. The result is an extra-moist bird. The recipe from Cambridge resident Tse Wei Lim, co-owner of Backbar in Somerville, uses a lot of garlic for the condiment, which makes a zippy accompaniment for the chicken and rice. To make it he uses the long hot red peppers he finds at H Mart, which he mixes to a paste with ginger, lime juice, sugar and salt. The sauce sits overnight to mellow. Before you cook the chicken, remove the excess skin and fat (you'll render this later to cook the rice). Poach the bird in a covered pot barely large enough to hold it and after it's cooked, submerge it in icy water. Then render the chicken fat with garlic and ginger, and cook the rice in this flavorful fat with chicken poaching liquid. Spoon heaps of steaming rice onto plates alongside the chicken and cucumbers. Top with scallions and cilantro, and serve with ramekins of the garlicky condiment and Chinese dark soy sauce. The results are worth every extra step.