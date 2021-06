Rick Terrell’s leadership philosophy starts with being available for his team. He says it is important to make time for every associate and be able to deliver a response to any concern in a timely manner. Additionally, he says that following the golden rule has proven time and time again to be one of the most important characteristics of a boss. Finally, he notes it is key to share with your team the goals and ambitions you have for the business, this way each person is on the same page. Terrell believes that the delegation of tasks is a skill he wished he had mastered sooner in his career saying that it is critical in the building of a strong team. An important lesson he has learned since becoming a boss is maintaining the ability to listen and plan ahead. While it is important to focus on near-term goals and issues, having a set plan long-term makes the future a little less daunting. In a final remark, Terrell offers advice to new bosses saying they must start their business on a set of core values. With these values in place, you are held to a standard and are better able to lead by example.