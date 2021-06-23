Decisions made regarding courthouse roof
The Bullock County Commission made decisions regarding the courthouse roof. At the May 14, 2021, meeting the commissioners thoroughly discussed the courthouse roof situation. Commissioner John McGowan received a quote from Old South Roof Systems to repair the courthouse roof for $74,980. County Attorney Johnny Waters stated that the quote of $74,980 means that the commission would have to bid out the roofing project. He also stated that any purchase over $50,000 needs to be bid out.www.unionspringsherald.com