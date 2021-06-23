CASA GRANDE — John "Big John" Manuel, 72, died on June 13, 2021. Mr. Manuel was a kind, gentle person who helped people through medicine and was known as a medicine man. Music was his passion. His music career began in the 1960s with a local band called White Feather, which played rock 'n' roll music and held dances in Eloy. A few years later he was asked to play in a group playing waila, or chicken scratch. That was the start of his waila career. He then formed his own band, the American Indians. He played guitar and harmonica but was known especially for his accordion. He also was able to create, mix and write his own songs.