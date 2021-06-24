Immersive Speaker-Equipped Cinema Seats

Streamline your editing process and make it more engaging with the Monogram Creative Console modular control collection. It’s a great tool for photo editing and retouching, video editing, audio and music production, and other workflows. The tactile modules are intuitive and combine in any shape. The modules include the Monogram Core, Orbiter, Dial, Slider, and Essential Keys. The Monogram Core powers and connects your Creative Console to your Mac or PC, while the Orbiter is a 2D and 3D control that’s great for tonal adjustment. Then, the Dial offers three encoders with an integrated button for basic panel adjustments. Also, the Slider features three linear potentiometers for horizontal or vertical modifications. What’s more, the Essential Keys consist of three tactile mechanical switches that automate repetitive tasks. Finally, the Creative Console is compatible with industry-leading software. Just plug in, choose your app, and start your work.