Immersive Speaker-Equipped Cinema Seats
The FLEXSOUND Pulse cinema seat is an advanced new rendering of the classic movie theater chair that would work to immerse moviegoers into the action like never before. The seats are each integrated with full-range audio along with natural sound wave vibration that will that will target the feedback into the direct vicinity of the person. This works to provide a more intense experience, while also reducing the occurrence of sound emanating from the theater by eliminating the need for loudspeakers.www.trendhunter.com