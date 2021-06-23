Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Bible verse - Song of Solomon Cant.5:6-8; quote by Henri Nouwen

Victoria Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI opened to my beloved; but my beloved had withdrawn himself, and was gone: my soul failed when he spake: I sought him, but I could not find him; I called him, but he gave me no answer. The watchmen that went about the city found me, they smote me, they wounded me; the keepers of the walls took away my veil from me. I charge you, O daughters of Jerusalem, if ye find my beloved, that ye tell him, that I am sick of love.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henri Nouwen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Cant#Song Of Solomon#Verse#Watchmen#Dutch#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionmidfloridanewspapers.com

Last days of the church age

Written to us by the glorified Christ through the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 3:1-8, KJV; in his last days in a Roman prison before being beheaded by Nero’s emperorship. The second epistle of Timothy was going to be Paul’s last epistle to the Gentiles, or the whole world, where he warns about the age to come, meaning our time, and tells believers to be strong in the grace that is in Jesus Christ.
Buffalo, WYbuffalobulletin.com

Not today, Satan

Blessed is the nation whose god is the Lord. Psalm 33:12. From the moment Adam and Eve chose to follow Satan rather than obey the directions of our creator, God has allowed mankind to experiment with countless human-devised solutions to the world’s problems. The Bible and secular history show mankind’s failure at ruling its environment and itself. God is letting us learn by trial and error, that doing things our way will not bring us the lasting joy, success and fulfillment we desire.
Religionakronnewsreporter.com

Bill’s Blessings

Here is good news for you; if failure has been dominating your life, career, relationships, finances, or even your marriage, failure is the beginning, not the end. You don’t have to remain a victim. Don’t make a career out of your problems and don’t let your past rule your future. You can change direction and do some things that will turn around your life. Here are some key reasons why people fail.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Justice In the Church

By providing financial assistance to widows who were in need, the church at Ephesus was fulfilling a vital part of its mission (1 Timothy 5:3-16). The church as the body of Christ is to practice justice, mercy and faithfulness (see Matthew 23:23). When this is done, people are able to live and thrive in community. In the kingdom of God, everyone is someone and Jesus Christ is everything.
ReligionGrand Forks Herald

Bender: God has a sense of humor

I wasn't overwhelmed with accolades from my last column, but whelmed at least. Some of the responses included the words “great” and “terrific” as in “I'd 'great'ly appreciate it if you'd get Tony Bender out of my newspaper,” or “I find Mr. Bender's columns 'terrific'ally inappropriate.” One guy refused to even read it but was mad about it just the same.
Behind Viral VideosNew Haven Register

How Brandan Robertson, a.k.a. the 'Tik-Tok Preacher,' Is Taking on the Anti-LGBTQ Teachings of His Faith

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s annual Hot List, in the July/August 2021 issue of the magazine. Recently this thing has been happening to Brandan Robertson. He’ll be at a gay bar, minding his own business (sort of), when someone will approach to ask, “Are you a pastor by any chance?” Robertson will nod. “Are you that pastor who did that video on LGBT inclusion?” Robertson will nod again. Then, the gratitude will start flowing. “Thank you for what you do,” they’ll gush. And, “I appreciate what you said.” And, “I sent your video to my parents.”
ReligionMiddletown Press

Father James Martin and His Mission for LGBTQ Inclusivity Explored in New Doc

Almost exactly five years ago, a 29-year-old man with a semi-automatic rifle and a 9 mm Glock walked into the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people and wounded over 50 more. It was the deadliest domestic terrorist attack in the United States since 9/11. It was also the most violent attack on the LGBTQ community the country had ever seen.
ReligionBrunswick News

Reader encouraged by new SBC president

Several weeks ago, The News published a column from Erick Erickson commenting on the election of Ed Litton as President of the Southern Baptist Convention. I am not a Baptist and never have been one. I am a Christian. I study and try to follow the teachings of Christ Jesus. From what I have read about Pastor Litton, he distinguishes between Jesus instructions and politics.
Religionmcheraldonline.com

Old Mennonite Memoirs

The dictionary tells me that a relationship is the state of being related or interrelated. It's a kinship, connecting or binding participants in a relationship. It's the state of affairs existing between those having relations or dealings. The thesaurus says blood ties are a relationship. Sometimes relationships are simply a bond, a connection or a state of being united.
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Church on the Hill to introduce new lead pastor on Sunday

Church on the Hill (COTH) is excited to announce the hiring of the Rev. David Yarborough as its next lead pastor effective Sunday, June 27. This new hire provides a unique connection to the church’s past as Yarborough first served as the youth minister for COTH (then known as Evangelical Methodist Church) over 25 years ago from 1992 to 1995.
Llano, TXPosted by
KVUE

Llano Chamber of Commerce apologizes for Juneteenth marquee referencing Bible verse

LLANO, Texas — The Llano Chamber of Commerce has apologized for a Juneteenth marquee that caused controversy on Saturday. The marquee read "Happy Juneteenth," followed by, "You're free. Stand up and live like it" and a reference to the Bible verse Galatians 5:1. The verse itself reads, "It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery."
ReligionIronton Tribune

Doug Johnson: Christians need to check their relationship with God

Veteran researcher George Barna wrote a book entitled, The Seven Faith Tribes: Who They Are, What They Believe, and Why They Matter. In that book, he outlines seven diverse faith segments, profiling their lifestyles, religious beliefs, values, and life goals. Two of those faith groups are the Casual Christians and the Captive Christians.
Religionodessarecord.com

Pastor's Corner

Note: This is a sermon from Sunday, June 6, 2021, and is slightly adapted from the original. Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen!. Today's Gospel (Luke 16:19-31) is the story of the rich man and Lazarus. I say story because it is not called a parable and is quite possibly a history. Parables, some say, are meant only to teach one thing. But if the story of the rich man and Lazarus is a parable it breaks this rule, because it teaches multiple things and is hard to summarize.
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Interfaith service honors LGBTQ life, faith for Pride Month

CHICO — Open hands and doors welcomed in those celebrating Pride Month and their religious faith together, Thursday night. First Christian Church Chico opened its doors in person for the first time for the Interfaith service, hosted by Chico Interfaith Alliance, Faith Lutheran Church and promoted by Stonewall Alliance Chico. Each year the service features different faith representatives and practices, with prayer and music, from many local queer and trans-affirming places of worship and spiritual leaders.
Religiontms.edu

Evangelism, The Church, and Early Christian Ethics

In his book, The Patient Ferment of the Early Church, Alan Kreider makes the case that the substantial growth of Christianity from the resurrection of Christ through the 300’s was tied to the church’s emphasis on the patient ethical formation of believers. According to Kreider, there was no grand strategy of cultural influence nor any attempt to accommodate the worship service of the church to make outsiders feel more comfortable. Instead, the primary focus of church leadership was to see the habitus (habitual behavior) of Christ followers formed so they were noticeably distinct in their moods, affections, and actions from their neighbors.
ReligionSturgis Journal

The church: Deconstructing, or deteriorating?

Today, many Christians, especially those under age 40, are asking difficult questions about the faith. They are questioning assumptions taught by, or caught from, their parents. This is particularly true of assumptions regarding sexuality and racial justice. The process is known as “deconstruction,” a term borrowed from the philosopher Jacques...
Religionftc.co

Letters to My Students: On Pastoring

Why did you write this book? What inspired you to write it?. From my earliest days of processing my call to ministry, Charles Spurgeon’s Lectures to My Students proved not only insightful, but transformative. Spurgeon’s classic work spoke to me then and it still speaks to me today. Similarly, I’ve found myself over the years fielding countless questions from seminary students, local church pastors, and all those engaged in ministry service. Therefore, I took a similar approach to Spurgeon and sought to address real-world, practical questions about local-church ministry service in this series, and for this volume in particular, questions and issues related to pastoral ministry.
Religionhannapub.com

For the Ages: You who stone prophets

In Revelation 16, the seven angels pour out the seven bowls of the wrath of God. When the third angel pours out his bowl into rivers and springs, the angel of the waters praises God “for they poured out the blood of saints and prophets, and You have given them blood to drink. They deserve it” (16:5-6).