Lee County, FL

Crime rate increases during Summer

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
While school is out and Summer is here, local authorities are warning residents to be vigilant against crime.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says crimes involving unlocked cars tend to increase during the summer months.

The sheriff's office urges people to diligently ensure that all vehicle doors are locked and all valuables and firearms are removed and brought indoors during the overnight hours. Neighbors should help look after one another's homes and property.

