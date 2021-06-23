Night Shift Brewing Raises $5k for Inaugural Crushin’ It 5k Virtual Road Race
Night Shift Brewing hosted their first ever Crushin’ It 5K road race on Saturday, May 22, in Everett. The virtual road race celebrated the launch of Night Shift Brewing’s 12-pack Whirlpool hazy pale ale, and brought fans, friends and staff together to raise money for an incredible cause. With over 486 registered participants from 17 states, the Crushin’ It 5K raised a $5,000 donation to Feeding America.everettindependent.com