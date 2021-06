(Palmer) – The Deshka River king salmon escapement goal is projected to be achieved for the 2021 fishing season and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is opening the Deshka River to harvest opportunity effective 6:00 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Bait and multiple hooks are also allowed, and anglers may keep one king salmon per day and two in possession 20 inches or greater in length in the Deshka River. Fishing is allowed 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. The Cook Inlet annual limit of five king salmon over 20 inches in length still applies.