Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — With the arrival of Michael Conforto and a few other reinforcements, the banged-up New York Mets got back in the swing of things. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Tomás Nido
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Homer
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
Dellin Betances
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Triple A#Syracuse#Trainer S Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
The Hill

MLB announcer taking leave after controversial comments

A former professional baseball player and manager now serving as a television analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks is taking a voluntary leave of absence after comments he made about a player's head covering sparked backlash. "Pretty sure that's the same do-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched...
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
MLBFanSided

Braves: 3 pitchers to trade for after Mike Soroka’s latest setback

The Atlanta Braves could make a deal to offset losing Mike Soroka for yet another season. With Mike Soroka re-tearing his right Achilles tendon, the Atlanta Braves may now be in the market for a starting pitcher to some degree. Though Braves Country knows the only sliver of hope for...
MLBObserver-Dispatch

Tylor Megill: 3 things to know about NY Mets pitcher making MLB debut against Braves

NEW YORK — While unfortunate, injuries mean opportunities. Wednesday will provide a cool moment. Right-hander Tylor Megill, whom MLB.com ranks as the Mets' No. 21 prospect, will make his big-league debut as the Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. At least for this start, he's filling the rotation spot of Joey Lucchesi, who will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, June 7-13

I believe this is the first time in many weeks that I have not had to add or subtract pitchers to the meter to reflect roster changes from the week before. Although David Peterson continues to struggle, given Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco’s situations, the rotation has more or less stabilized with few alternatives to Peterson and Joey Lucchesi cementing himself as the regular fifth starter and going deeper into games. The Mets continue to win on days when their top three starters are on the mound. Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker, and Marcus Stroman are all in the top ten in ERA among National League starters, with deGrom, of course, leading the pack. And on the days when those three starters pitched this week, the bullpen did what they had to do for the Mets to win. However, the bullpen poured gasoline on the fire in Tuesday’s loss and blew a narrow lead in relief of Joey Lucchesi in yesterday’s game, due to the fact that the many of the highest leverage arms were not available.
MLBAsbury Park Press

Francisco Lindor stars in Game 1 win, Mets pitchers don't in Game 2 loss

WASHINGTON — The Nationals' official Twitter account on Friday posted a graphic comparing NL East shortstops Trea Turner and Francisco Lindor. In the picture, the Nationals pointed out that Turner is beating Lindor in multiple statistical categories this season. Then, as Game 1 of Saturday's Mets-Nationals doubleheader began, the Nationals'...
MLBHartford Courant

Peterson, Smith lead Mets past Cubs

NEW YORK — David Peterson allowed just one hit in six innings for his first win in two months as the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the Mets,...
MLBScranton Times

Conforto joins Mets rehabbers in Scranton

MOOSIC — New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto joined Syracuse on a rehab assignment and will lead off tonight's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at PNC Field. Conforto, a National League all-star in 2017 who batted .322 with a .927 OPS in the pandemic-shortened season last year, has been on the injured list since May 17 after straining his hamstring. He was hitting .230 with two home runs in 33 games before the injury.
MLBatlantanews.net

Marcus Stroman leads short-handed Mets vs. Braves

Marcus Stroman has been a model of stability this season for the injury-plagued New York Mets. Even so, rarely have the Mets needed one of his steadying outings as much as they need one Tuesday night, when Stroman is scheduled to take the mound in the third game of a four-game series against thevisiting Atlanta Braves.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Braves at Mets – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Mets send Marcus Stroman to the bump against the Braves at Citi Field. On Monday the Mets split a doubleheader with the Braves at Citi Field. We’ll take it; this was their second double-dip in three days. Ian Anderson and Jacob deGrom were terrific on the mound for each side and the Mets held Ronald Acuna Jr. to a 2-for-7 day.
BaseballAmazin' Avenue

Final Score: Mets 7, Braves 3 —A Thrilla in Megilla

The Mets salvaged the final game of the series against the Braves with an encouraging 7-3 victory. The stagnant offense actually jumped out with some offense in the first two innings, buoyed by the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup. His double in the first inning set the Mets up to push across two runs on a wild pitch and a groundout, and they scored three more times in the second, with two coming on a two-run shot by Francisco Lindor.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor fan of seven inning doubleheaders

Major League Baseball has changed dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Due to a number of rules put into place, the game has had more changes in the past year than at almost any point in history. Some of these rules have caught the ire of fans and players alike. However, not every change has been considered a negative by the players, with New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor voicing his support of one of those changes.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

Lindor breaks out, 5 RBIs lead Mets over Nats 5-1 in opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the New York Mets, a 5-1 victory over the Washington …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Lindor homers and Mets beat Braves

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets’ Offense Reaches New Low in 3-0 Loss To Braves

The Mets’ offense sputtered yet again Tuesday night during a 3-0 loss to the Braves. Marcus Stroman had to leave his start in the second inning, as well, as the injuries continue to ramp back up for the team. New York (37-31) went the first 8.2 innings tonight with one...
MLBTalking Chop

Kyle Wright struggles as Braves fall to Mets, 7-3

Kyle Wright struggled early and the Atlanta Braves squandered some opportunities late in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets Wednesday night. Wright’s return to the rotation did not go well as he again struggled to locate his pitches. Jeff McNeil flew out to begin the game but then Francisco Lindor worked a walk and then advanced to third on a double by Michael Conforto. Wright jumped ahead of Pete Alonso 0-2 but was unable to put him away. His 1-2 pitch bounced past William Contreras allowing Lindor to come home with the Mets’ first run. Alonso walked before Dominic Smith grounded to Albies at second, Conforto scored on the play to make it 2-0.