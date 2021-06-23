Cancel
Portland, OR

More cop indictments coming??

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. If the DA's office, you know, does its job and indicts more PPB cops for assault, I predict a whole gang of cops will protest by refusing to go outside anymore. They might just drive around in their squad cars, but they won't get out and walk their beats and actually interact with (ugh) people. That'll teach the DA to hold cops accountable to the same laws as the rest of us slobs.

