Columbus Junction was the location for a Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdown on Monday with the Wildcats hosting Lone Tree and both area schools experienced wins. The softball meeting was a twin bill with Columbus sweeping the action by winning game one 5-0 and the nightcap 6-2. Lily Coil twirled a gem in the opener throwing a complete game shutout giving up just one hit, three walks, and striking out 11 batters. The eighth grader also helped herself with a pair of hits while Emma Milder and Michelle Diaz also had two knocks. Diaz recorded two RBI in the win. Lela Fort had a productive game two with a 3-for-4 with two RBI performance and Libby White recorded the win with seven innings of two run ball giving up six hits and four strikeouts. The Wildcats are now 6-8 and the Lions drop to 7-9.