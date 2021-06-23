Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Humana doubles centers in North Carolina

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana announced June 23 that it would more than double its roster of Neighborhood Centers in North Carolina, as well as add a new contact center to its ranks. The addition of three new neighborhood centers in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem brings the total number of centers to five. The centers aim to improve community physical and mental health through programming, events and activities mostly offered to the broad community, regardless of Humana membership.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humana#Mental Health#Health Plan#Medicare Advantage#Neighborhood Centers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...