Humana doubles centers in North Carolina
Humana announced June 23 that it would more than double its roster of Neighborhood Centers in North Carolina, as well as add a new contact center to its ranks. The addition of three new neighborhood centers in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem brings the total number of centers to five. The centers aim to improve community physical and mental health through programming, events and activities mostly offered to the broad community, regardless of Humana membership.www.beckershospitalreview.com