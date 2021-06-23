Cancel
Health

Humana to cover more PET/CT imaging procedures

By Lauren Jensik
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana will no longer deny coverage of PET/CT imaging procedures for cardiac and some neurological conditions, according to a June 21 news release from the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. The SNMMI said it had been in communication with Humana since November 2020 regarding its denial of coverage...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
