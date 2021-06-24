Keynote Lineup Announced for Live Edition of Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2021

HOUSTON – June 22, 2021 – The Ignite 2021 Conference, hosted by leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider PCS Software (PCS), has announced the exceptional keynote speakers confirmed to deliver addresses to the shippers, freight carriers/brokerages, supply chain logistics tech providers and industry thought leaders coming together in San Antonio from August 3-5. Peter Hinssen delivers the opening keynote address at the event, bringing unparalleled perspectives on the hyper acceleration of technology adoption not just in supply chain logistics but across every facet of 21st century business. A serial entrepreneur, advisor, keynote speaker and best-selling author, Peter is one of the most sought-after thought leaders on radical innovation, leadership and the impact of all things digital on society and business. He has delivered his message of innovation and technology adoption to audiences around the world to companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, as well as leading universities like London Business School (UK), Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others.