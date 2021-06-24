Investigation underway after triple shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after three people were shot and injured on Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of 50th Avenue South after witnesses called 911 at 7:15 p.m. to report gunfire.

Seattle Fire Department medics said they treated a 20-year-old man who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. He had a wound to his thigh, police said.

According to police, two additional victims arrived at the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds after dispatchers relayed that information to the officers.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, but detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit were called to the scene to collect evidence and talk with witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

