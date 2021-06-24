Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Investigation underway after triple shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A86Hi_0adfwgZn00

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after three people were shot and injured on Wednesday evening in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Officers were called to the 7900 block of 50th Avenue South after witnesses called 911 at 7:15 p.m. to report gunfire.

Seattle Fire Department medics said they treated a 20-year-old man who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. He had a wound to his thigh, police said.

According to police, two additional victims arrived at the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds after dispatchers relayed that information to the officers.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, but detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit were called to the scene to collect evidence and talk with witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at 206-233-5000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
21
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Rainier, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Seattle Police Department#Seattle Fire Department#Harborview Medical Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four people shot, one fatally, near Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE — One man was killed, and three other people were hurt in a shooting near Alki Beach Monday night. Seattle police arrived just outside Spud Fish & Chips on Alki Avenue Southwest shortly before midnight and found three men and one woman with gunshot wounds. A citizen was performing CPR on a man when officers arrived. Police took over, trying to save the man, but he died at the scene.
Utah StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Utah fire: Firefighter hurt in massive Ogden blaze

OGDEN, Utah — A large fire ripped through an apartment complex, which was under construction, and several other homes late Monday in Ogden, Utah, authorities said. According to KSTU, the blaze broke out about 10:30 p.m. at a construction site on 28th Street and Grant Avenue. The Ogden Fire Department said dozens of firefighters responded to the scene, where a three-story apartment building was burning, KSL reported. The fire eventually reached five other homes near the site, authorities said.
Issaquah, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews tackle brush fire near Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Crews are working to control a brush fire near Issaquah Monday afternoon. The fire happened in a wooded area between Cedar HIlls and Maple Hills, just south of Issaquah. Eastside Fire and Rescue officials said the fire spread from one acre to two acres. The fire has...