Missoula PaddleHeads slugger battles back from broken ankle, leaves indelible mark at plate

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — Aaron Bond was teaching mathematics to middle schoolers in Indiana when his baseball career was revived last winter. The Missoula PaddleHeads are mighty happy to have him aboard. The 24-year-old leads the team in home runs with seven and boasted a .330 average heading into Wednesday's home showdown against the winningest team in the Pioneer League, the Ogden Raptors (20-7).

