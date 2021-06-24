Missoula PaddleHeads slugger battles back from broken ankle, leaves indelible mark at plate
MISSOULA — Aaron Bond was teaching mathematics to middle schoolers in Indiana when his baseball career was revived last winter. The Missoula PaddleHeads are mighty happy to have him aboard. The 24-year-old leads the team in home runs with seven and boasted a .330 average heading into Wednesday's home showdown against the winningest team in the Pioneer League, the Ogden Raptors (20-7).www.citizentribune.com