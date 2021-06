The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 last night in game 3 of the NBA Playoffs Easter Conference Finals. Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Bucks to a comeback victory that gave them a 2-1 series lead. Middleton added 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period. He stepped on an official’s foot late in the third and injured his right ankle. He will have an MRI on the ankle today. Game 4 is tomorrow night in Atlanta.