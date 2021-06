Do you or someone you know live in a home built before 1978? If so, there is funding for residents of Dubuque County and Delaware County that allows individuals to qualify for on average, $25,000 in grant dollars to make their home healthier and safer. Funded through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant, the Lead Paint and Healthy Homes Program grant began serving Dubuque County in 2019 and has now expanded into Delaware County. Funds are available immediately to eliminate lead based-paint hazards and other health and safety hazards in older homes where occupants meet guidelines and have children that reside or visit the property.