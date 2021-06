Before every season, the Cox baseball team comes up with a quote. This season, it was “Bring it home.” And that’s just what they did on Saturday as the Falcons beat Woodgrove of Loudoun County 11-2 to win the Class 5 state title. It was the program’s first title since 1996. “Our one goal was to win the state championship,” said senior Ethan Anderson, who will play for Virginia next season. “To ...