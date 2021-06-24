Cancel
Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney's closest friends -- celebrity and not -- came together to honor the actor ... in a service that included a whole lot of laughs, and some tears too. Mooney was celebrated Wednesday at The Hollywood Roosevelt in a memorial service that included recorded messages and in-person stories from the late comedians friends. Jay Leno, Eddie Griffin, Debbie Allen, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Steve Harvey and Robert Townsend were just some of the names who contributed.

Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Actor Clarence Williams Dies at 81

Actor Clarence Williams III, who starred as Lincoln Hayes on the countercultural ABC drama, “The Mod Squad” and as superstar Prince’s father in “Purple Rain,” has died. He was 81. Williams’ management team said the celebrated actor died of colon cancer. Williams career started on the Broadway stage where he...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Does Chris Tucker Still Have A Negative Net Worth?

Chris Tucker hit it big in the 1990s as a popular standup comedian and movie star. At the peak of the career, he was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, earning millions of dollars thanks to the enormous success of the Rush Hour film franchise. Unfortunately, the Friday star also made some major financial mistakes, which led to a hefty tax bill that obliterated his net worth. So how is the funnyman doing today? Has he rebounded from the fall out? Here’s a look at Chris Tucker’s net worth in 2021.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Paul Mooney Wasn’t Just A Comedian

He was known as a funny man for decades. Paul Gladney, professionally known as Paul Mooney, entertained audiences across the globe. He was known for his candid, in-your-face vulgarity-laden humor. He was blunt and often you had to wonder if he was telling jokes or telling facts in a funny way…he was both.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Paul Mooney Hosting Richard Pryor Roast (video)

Lots of huge future stars here in this segment from Richard Pryor’s short lived TV show. Richard complained that he couild not be himself on TV like he was on his albums and the show tanked but look at all the people in this roast who later became huge comedic stars. This segment was taped in 1977.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mel Brooks Honored by Friends and Fans on His 95th Birthday

The legendary Mel Brooks is now 95 years old, and his name has begun to trend online with fans paying tribute to the comedy icon. A fixture of show business for several decades, Brooks is certainly among the most highly regarded minds in entertainment, particularly when it comes to comedy. Some of his most popular titles include Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs, and Robin Hood: Men in Tights.
Museumswgnradio.com

Hollywood Museum Squares Benefit with Bruce Vilanch, Loni Anderson and John Davidson

It’s an incredible Behind The Curtain as Paul visits with the stars of the benefit, “Hollywood Museum Squares,” a virtual series of programs created to benefit the Hollywood Museum, and available until July 11th. Listen to the incredibly funny and insightful memories of Bruce Vilanch (writer for the Oscars, Bette Midler, star of stage – Harispray – and screen- Get Bruce), singer/TV and Broadway star John Davidson (“Happiest Millionaire” and “The John Davidson Show”) and the incredible Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati) as they share memories about Hollywood Squares to answer questions like: do the stars know the questions beforehand? Are they given the answers? What was the legendary Paul Lynde (center square) really like? It’s a conversation that flies by as the stars reminisce about their careers and also learn previously unknown information about each other….. Purchase tickets for the 5 full specially created benefit Hollywood Museum Squares shows and see 40 classic TV stars as they re-create this classic game show. Tickets are only $10, monies benefit the Hollywood Museum and can be purchased by clicking HERE or go to StellarTickets.com and search for Hollywood Museum.