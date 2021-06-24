Paul Mooney Honored by Celeb Friends in Hollywood Memorial

It’s an incredible Behind The Curtain as Paul visits with the stars of the benefit, “Hollywood Museum Squares,” a virtual series of programs created to benefit the Hollywood Museum, and available until July 11th. Listen to the incredibly funny and insightful memories of Bruce Vilanch (writer for the Oscars, Bette Midler, star of stage – Harispray – and screen- Get Bruce), singer/TV and Broadway star John Davidson (“Happiest Millionaire” and “The John Davidson Show”) and the incredible Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati) as they share memories about Hollywood Squares to answer questions like: do the stars know the questions beforehand? Are they given the answers? What was the legendary Paul Lynde (center square) really like? It’s a conversation that flies by as the stars reminisce about their careers and also learn previously unknown information about each other….. Purchase tickets for the 5 full specially created benefit Hollywood Museum Squares shows and see 40 classic TV stars as they re-create this classic game show. Tickets are only $10, monies benefit the Hollywood Museum and can be purchased by clicking HERE or go to StellarTickets.com and search for Hollywood Museum.