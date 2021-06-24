Kessler Foundation grants prepare jobseekers with disabilities for post-pandemic opportunities

In May, 2021, Endres Manufacturing Company (“EMC”) Foundation announced grants of $186,250 to 18 non-profits which provide essential area services. The seven trustees met for the first time in person in over a year to celebrate the opportunity to help our community through this foundation. The results are that 18 grants (out of 33 submissions) totaling $135,250 were approved. Also, annual gifts of $1,000 to Big Brothers and Big Sisters, $1,000 to Artists on Main in Waunakee, and $15,000 to Dane Arts have been made. And finally, the final payment of $34,000 was made to the Youth Art Center to complete our $100,000 pledge.