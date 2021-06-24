Oasis Institute Recruits Volunteers 50+ to Help At-Risk Children: Retirees needed to tutor in local school districts to bridge COVID-19 knowledge gaps

West CAP and Northwest Wisconsin CEP are encouraging people to become tutors to meet with adults who want to improve their literacy skills. Lack of literacy interferes with everyday activities such as writing a note to a teacher, reading to a child, checking a grocery store receipt. It may even prevent an individual from getting a job with a wage sufficient to support to their family. The best way adults can improve their employment options is through education, and free adult literacy classes are available through West CAP and Northwest Wisconsin CEP.