Friendly With Four Legs

To the lady with the adorable and rambunctious Black Lab puppy. I know some people aren't always as thrilled to meet a dog as the dog is to meet them. But I'm here in town for a couple weeks to help my mom recover from surgery, and I miss my furbabies. So that wiggling booty and the tail going a mile a minute, of that hap-hap-happy dawg, coming out of the pharmacy this morning…just what I needed. I love that this city is so pet crazy. Just want to let strangers who bless some of us with letting us say hello to your pets, it's always good for the soul to walk away smiling.