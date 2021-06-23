Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Friendly With Four Legs

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To the lady with the adorable and rambunctious Black Lab puppy. I know some people aren’t always as thrilled to meet a dog as the dog is to meet them. But I’m here in town for a couple weeks to help my mom recover from surgery, and I miss my furbabies. So that wiggling booty and the tail going a mile a minute, of that hap-hap-happy dawg, coming out of the pharmacy this morning…just what I needed. I love that this city is so pet crazy. Just want to let strangers who bless some of us with letting us say hello to your pets, it’s always good for the soul to walk away smiling.

www.portlandmercury.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Portland Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.