Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Lightning eMotors CEO gets raise, execs get bonuses

By Tommy Wood
The Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVELAND — The board of directors for Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has voted to give CEO Tim Reeser a raise and approved cash bonuses for several executives in the wake of the electric vehicle manufacturer going public in March, according to documents filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.greeleytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#The Board Of Directors#Lightning Emotors#Coo William Kelley#Lighting#Gigcapital3 Llc 243 479#Oppenheimer#Odeon Capital Group Llc#Bizwest Media Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
Cars
Related
Businessbizjournals

Torrid IPO sets value at up to $2.3 billion

Plus-size retailer Torrid Holdings Inc. announced it will offer 8 million shares of common stock priced at $18 to $21 in its planned initial public offering, valuing the company at up to $2.3 billion. Torrid Holdings Inc. filed paperwork earlier this month to list on the New York Stock Exchange...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

BTRS Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTRS Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: BTRS) ("BTRS"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce, today announced the commencement of an underwritten secondary offering of 9,000,000 shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock. All of the Class 1 common stock is being offered by existing shareholders and BTRS will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of not more than 1,350,000 additional shares of the Company's Class 1 common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling shareholders.
Economytipranks.com

Why Are Analysts Bullish About Lightning eMotors?

Lightning eMotors (ZEV) is a designer and manufacturer of commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets. In Q1, the company reported revenues of $4.6 million, up from $0.7 million reported in the same quarter last year. ZEV reported sales of 31 zero-emission commercial vehicles in Q1. At the end of the first...
Businessabovethelaw.com

All Associates Get Raises And Special Bonuses At This Biglaw Firm — But Not On The DPW Scale

Biglaw raises continue to be this summer’s hot new craze. Associates are absolutely thrilled about the prospect of being paid on a salary scale that starts at $205,000. With special bonuses on top of those huge salaries and year-end bonuses coming in just a few months, 2021 is shaping up to be a splendid year indeed. Unfortunately, not everyone is getting raised up to the Davis Polk scale, but a raise is a raise, so let’s get excited, folks.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

GE's health care division gets a new CEO

GE Healthcare, the Chicago-based health division of General Electric Corp. (NYSE: GE), is about to have a new CEO in medtech executive Peter Arduini. Arduini is joining the firm from Integra Lifesciences (Nasdaq: IART), a New Jersey-headquartered medtech company with local offices in Boston, Billerica and Mansfield. He is slated to begin in the new role at GE Healthcare at the beginning of 2022. Integra, meanwhile, has begun the search for his replacement.
Monroe Township, NJroi-nj.com

Ocean Power Technologies promotes exec to CEO

Ocean Power Technologies, the Monroe Township-based ocean energy solutions business, has named a new CEO and president, it announced Monday. Philipp Stratmann was named to the two leadership roles, as well as to the board of directors, replacing George H. Kirby, who has been CEO and president since 2015. Kirby is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Marshland Credit Union hires Synovus exec as CEO

Mary Jenrette, who was most recently senior vice president of private wealth management and a client advisor at Synovus Financial, will be president and CEO of Marshland Credit Union in Brunswick, Georgi. She will succeed Jeff Holcombe, who is retiring next month as head of the $186 million-asset Marshland. “We...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.04 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 780.0% in June

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Instructure Files Registration Statement With SEC For An Initial Public Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc., the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be contemplated or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Instructure has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "INST."
BusinessAuto Remarketing

Warburg Pincus set to acquire Exeter from Blackstone

IRVING, Texas - Exeter Finance is changing hands from one investment firm to another that already has a robust automotive portfolio. The finance company that specializes in the subprime market announced on Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus from funds managed by Blackstone.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Punch Bowl Social gets two new CEOs

Robert Cornog, Jr. and Richard Flaherty are the new co-CEOs of Punch Bowl Social, the eatertainment chain that was purchased by lender CrowdOut Capital earlier this year. Cornog is a co-founder of Punch Bowl Social and previously served as its CFO and chief legal officer. Flaherty previously worked as COO for Punch Bowl.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Is Getting A New CEO

There’s a leadership change coming at what’s arguably the United States’ most beloved airline. Gary Kelly stepping down as Southwest Airlines CEO. It has been announced that Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly will transition roles in early 2022. He’ll go from being the Chairman and CEO, to becoming the carrier’s Executive Chairman, with the desire to serve in that role through at least 2026, at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
IndustryAviation Week

Thai Airways Gets Green Light For Restructuring Plan, Changes CEO

The Central Bankruptcy Court in Bangkok has given the go-ahead for debt-ridden Thai Airways to proceed with its proposed rehabilitation plan and restructure THB245 billion ($12.9 billion) worth of debt. The court allowed the flag-carrier to proceed after considering two objections submitted by... Subscription Required. Thai Airways Gets Green Light...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Algert Global LLC Invests $934,000 in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Several other institutional investors...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) Prices 5M Share Offering at $138/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at $138.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering consists of 2.5 million shares to be sold by the company and 2.5 million shares to be sold by Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Brad Jacobs, XPO's chairman and chief executive officer. The offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, XPO and the selling stockholder granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 750,000 additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, with any purchased shares split equally between XPO and the selling stockholder.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) plans increase in the common stock dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On Thursday, June 24, the Federal Reserve notified the firm of the Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) of 6.4%, resulting in a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio requirement of 13.4%, which will become effective on October 1, 2021.
Stocksteletrader.com

Goldman Sachs, BoA raise quarterly dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. announced on Monday that they are increasing their quarterly common stock dividends following the Federal Reserve's stress test review. Goldman Sachs stated it will raise its dividend from $1.25 to $2 per share, pending board approval at its third-quarter meeting....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

37,300 Shares in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Several other institutional...