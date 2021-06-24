Lightning eMotors CEO gets raise, execs get bonuses

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc., the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be contemplated or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Instructure has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "INST."