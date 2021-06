Filming is underway on the highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 movie from Lucasfilm and a number of photos from the set have already started to pop up online. Images of star Harrison Ford have previously appeared, plus shots of stuntmen in Ford masks, and now another has arrived that offers a hint at the villlainy he's facing. Digital Spy first noticed the video full of images and the contents shouldn't surprise fans of the series, as, yes, Nazis, will play a part in the film. You can find the video featuring the images (a train with a Nazi emblem is clearly visible) below.