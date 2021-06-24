Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Police captured four fugitives charged on narcotics

Jean-Baptiste Dickens
Jean-Baptiste Dickens
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS, LA — On June 9, after St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies assisted Louisiana Probation and Parole agents with an investigation at a residence in the 19000 block of Wymer Road near Covington, four individual were arrested.

STPSO detectives seized approximately 96.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with the estimated street value of $7,728; 3.2 grams of suspected marijuana; 8.9 grams of cocaine; 3.2 grams of marijuana; one handgun with an extended magazine; and assorted drug paraphernalia. Detectives also found two malnourished dogs at the property. The dogs were turned over to St. Tammany Parish Animal Control.

As a result of the investigation, Williams was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Cocaine with the intent to Distribute; L.R.S. 14:102.1 Cruelty to animals (2 Counts); L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Cox (DOB 07/19/1985) and Rebecca Cox (DOB 10/11/1985) were found to be living in a mobile home on the property. They were each arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; L.R.S. 14:102.1 Cruelty to animals (2 Counts); L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of drug paraphernalia

Also present at the time was Dennis Hamby (DOB 06/05/1968) of Kentwood. He was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges: L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Methamphetamine with the intent to Distribute; L.R.S. 40:967AC Possession of Cocaine with the intent to Distribute; L.R.S. 14:95.1 Possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies; L.R.S 14:95E Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.; L.R.S. 40:966C Possession of Marijuana; L.R.S. 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

