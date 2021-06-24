Special Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lane; Ness SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND EASTERN LANE COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dighton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dighton, Alamota, Beeler and Pendennis.alerts.weather.gov