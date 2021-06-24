Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:34:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and small hail will continue in eastern Lane county for the next 30 minutes. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.alerts.weather.gov