Spencer Dinwiddie declines player option, meaning time with Nets is likely over: source

By Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on the final year of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency on Aug. 6, according to a league source. The deadline to make a decision on the option, worth $12.3 million, was June 20. The Nets’ free-agent combo guard...

NBAelitesportsny.com

Bucks vs. Nets Game 5 Player Prop Pick: It’s Kevin Durant’s Time to Shine

The Bucks and Nets go at it in Game 5 tonight back in Brooklyn, but after grabbing a quick 2-0 series lead, the Nets suddenly find themselves in a world of trouble. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden both sidelined, it will be up to Kevin Durant to lead the now underdog Nets past visiting Milwaukee to regain the series lead.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Harden, Brown, Griffin, Dinwiddie

The Nets‘ plan to build a championship team around three stars was derailed by injuries, writes Malika Andrews of ESPN. Brooklyn pulled off a bold trade in January to acquire James Harden from Houston and combine him with 2019 free agent additions Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn’s Big Three were rarely all healthy at the same time. With the season on the line against Milwaukee Saturday night, Irving was out with a sprained ankle and Harden was limited by a strained hamstring.
NBAtheScore

Report: Dinwiddie to decline $12.3M option, will become free agent

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will decline his $12.3-million player option for the 2021-22 season and become a free agent this offseason, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reportedly had until Monday to make a decision. The 28-year-old has not played since the third game of the regular season nearly...
NBAtworivertimes.com

Bulls Free Specialist Targets: Spencer Dinwiddie to Decrease Alternative

Brooklyn Nets watch Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decay his $12.3 million player alternative for the 2021-22 prepare and enter unhindered free office this mid year, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski detailed Sunday morning. Dinwiddie had until Monday to settle on the alternative after Brooklyn closed its season Saturday with an epic Game 7 misfortune to the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAstateofpress.com

Spencer Dinwiddie fully recovers from partial ACL tear

Spencer Dinwiddie has fully recovered from a partial ACL tear he suffered several months ago. Five months after suffering the injury, Dinwiddie now is cleared to return to basketball activities and get ready for the 2021/22 season. “Nets free agent Spencer Dinwiddie has been fully cleared for all basketball activities,...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for all basketball activities

Shams Charania: Nets free agent Spencer Dinwiddie has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, his operating surgeon Dr. Riley Williams says. Dinwiddie recovered from a partial ACL tear in just over five months. He enters free agency as one of the top point guards on the market. 2 days...
NBAchatsports.com

Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for action ... What’s his value now?

Three days after the Nets season ended, Spencer Dinwiddie was cleared for a return to play. Dr. Riley Williams: “He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie.” https://t.co/fQxOzbrZzb. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2021. Dr. Williams performed the surgery on January 4. He’s also the Nets...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Report: Spencer Dinwiddie wants to go to Los Angeles but also wants big money

Despite playing in just three games last season due to a partially torn ACL, Spencer Dinwiddie is going to opt out of the $12.3 million he is owed next season and become a free agent. It's a smart move, his new deal is going to start at millions more than he would have gotten paid had he just opted in, plus he will get three or four years of security.
NBAInsideHoops

Should the Heat pursue Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency?

Here’s the Sun Sentinel answering one of their reader’s questions, on if Nets free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie would be a good addition to the Miami Heat:. I believe he would be an excellent fit . . . if fully healthy. Among the reasons Spencer Dinwiddie might fall to the Heat’s price point in free agency would be the fact that he is coming back from a partially torn ACL. Still, he is confident enough to the point that he elected to bypass his $12.3 million player option from the Nets. For the Heat, the question becomes whether they can afford another risk on a player with such a recent injury, after coming up short in their move with Victor Oladipo. At least with Oladipo, the Heat have the direct medical reports. When signing an outside player, it’s even riskier. But yes, Spencer can play on the ball and off the ball, which helps in the Heat’s system with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. And at 6-5, there is decent size, as well. But if Dinwiddie, then no Kyle Lowry. So it also could come down to how that sits with Butler, or if Kyle will opt to sign elsewhere. Basically, Spencer could be one of many moving parts for the Heat this offseason, including potentially in a sign-and-trade.