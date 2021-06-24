Cancel
MLB

Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

By Nathan Ruiz, The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — When the Orioles returned from their latest winless road trip, the thought of being home surely provided at least some comfort. They had won five games in their previous homestand, as many as they had won regardless of venue in June. But even Camden Yards could not provide salvation this past week, with a 13-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night completing a sweep and 1-5 homestand.

José Altuve
Abraham Toro
Yordan Álvarez
Jake Odorizzi
Zack Greinke
Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Houston Astros
Baseball
Sports
